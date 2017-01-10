JOBS
Hubbard man purchases $100K Ohio Lottery ticket



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 4:23 p.m.

A Hubbard man brought in the new year by winning $100,000 from the Ohio Lottery.

Richard Matkovich matched all five numbers in the Rolling Cash 5 game Jan. 1. Matkovich purchased the ticket at Circle K at 902 S. Irvine Ave. in Masury. After taxes, he will receive $71,000.

Matkovich has played the lottery for more than 40 years. He said he intends to buy a new car for his wife, a new refrigerator and a fence for his house.

