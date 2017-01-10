GIRARD — A pretrial hearing has been set in a vicious-dog case involving a pit bull that police said injured people and killed another dog.

Courtney Chupka, 24, of Girard, one of the pit bull’s owners, faces a misdemeanor charge for violating the city’s vicious-dog ordinance. Among other stipulations, the ordinance bans keeping a pit bull terrier as a pet.

Animal-rights activists, who argue that dangerous dogs result from a dog’s owner rather than the dog’s breed, have unsuccessfully lobbied Girard City Council to lift the pit bull ban.

Chupka did not appear in court today for arraignment, but her attorney James Denney entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf. Denney declined to comment.

Chupka’s pretrial hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. March 1.

Girard Police Sgt. John Freeman shot and killed the pit bull, which had been running loose, on Dec. 28. A police report states Chupka’s husband feared his dog would attack more people and asked Freeman to euthanize the dog.