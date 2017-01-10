CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof told jurors today he could ask them for life in prison instead of the death penalty for killing nine black church members, but he was not sure "what good that would do."

In his closing argument, Roof did not ask for mercy or forgiveness and told the jury he felt like he had to carry out the slayings during a Bible study on June 17, 2015.

"I still feel like I had to do it," Roof said.

The jury began deliberations this afternoon. Jurors' decision must be unanimous. If they are unable to agree, a life sentence is automatically imposed.

Every juror looked directly at Roof as he spoke to them for about five minutes. A few nodded as he reminded them they said during jury selection they could fairly weigh the factors about whether he should get life in prison or the death penalty.

Roof said prosecutors couldn't go into his mind and they showed hatred by seeking the death penalty against him.

Prosecutors said Roof, a 22-year-old white man, deserved execution because he went to the historic Emanuel AME Church with a gun and a "hateful heart."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson said the 12 people Roof targeted were God-fearing church members who opened the door for a white stranger with a smile. Three people survived.

"They welcomed a 13th person that night ... with a kind word, a Bible, a handout and a chair," Richardson said during his closing argument. "He had come with a hateful heart and a Glock .45."