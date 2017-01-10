JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Family of Youngstown woman killed while walking trying to raise funds for funeral



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Shelly Tisler was a woman people wanted to get to know when she walked in the room.

She was a mother, a grandmother and a caretaker to everyone.

“My mom was always that person who waited on everyone,” said Josie Beaulieu, 27, of Campbell.

Tisler, 47, of Jean Street, died minutes after she was hit by a car Friday evening on the city’s South Side and suffered multiple skull fractures and brain trauma. She was walking south on Shady Run Road and was struck from behind. The driver did stop to help Tisler after she was hit, according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s office. No charges have been filed.

Walking was an everyday routine for Tisler, her daughter says.

Tisler, who went by Shelly Ann, was a Campbell native and graduated from Campbell High School. She had three children: Beaulieu, Tyler Dugan, 24, and Gabriella Zuzan, 22, of Poland.; five grandchildren and another one on the way.

Now, the family is trying to raise funds on gofundme.com to give Tisler a funeral she deserves, her daughter said.

Read more about her in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes