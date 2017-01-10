Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Shelly Tisler was a woman people wanted to get to know when she walked in the room.

She was a mother, a grandmother and a caretaker to everyone.

“My mom was always that person who waited on everyone,” said Josie Beaulieu, 27, of Campbell.

Tisler, 47, of Jean Street, died minutes after she was hit by a car Friday evening on the city’s South Side and suffered multiple skull fractures and brain trauma. She was walking south on Shady Run Road and was struck from behind. The driver did stop to help Tisler after she was hit, according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s office. No charges have been filed.

Walking was an everyday routine for Tisler, her daughter says.

Tisler, who went by Shelly Ann, was a Campbell native and graduated from Campbell High School. She had three children: Beaulieu, Tyler Dugan, 24, and Gabriella Zuzan, 22, of Poland.; five grandchildren and another one on the way.

Now, the family is trying to raise funds on gofundme.com to give Tisler a funeral she deserves, her daughter said.

Read more about her in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.