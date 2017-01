SANDY LAKE, PA.

One lane of U.S. Route 62 has been opened from Route 173 (Grove City Road) in Sandy Lake, Mercer County, to Route 965 (Jackson Center-Polk Road) in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County, following a single-vehicle crash.

Motorists should watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

The road is expected to reopen completely by 5 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.