Computer problems delay flights at North Carolina airport



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 2:00 p.m.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Technicians at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are working to fix a computer problem that officials say has led to flight delays from one of its terminals.

A statement on the airport's website says United, American and Delta have announced some of their flights have been canceled because of the problem. The statement also said other airlines could be affected by the problem later in the afternoon.

RDU President and Chief Executive Michael Landguth told WRAL in Raleigh the problem affected airlines' ability to check in passengers for outbound flights.

Landguth said while passengers were able to use check-in kiosks in Terminal 2, the computer terminals airline agents use to check in passengers and baggage weren't communicating with RDU's main computer system.

The airport's other terminal was not impacted.

