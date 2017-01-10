CAMPBELL

Campbell Police Sgt. David Taybus has resigned amid a criminal investigation related to his handling of evidence.

Mayor Nick Phillips placed Taybus on paid administrative leave Dec. 29, pending an internal investigation.

That same day, Taybus informed the city he would retire effective immediately.

His resignation marks the latest shake-up for the Campbell Police Department, which lost its top cop in November when Mayor Nick Phillips fired then-Chief Drew Rauzan for alleged sexual misconduct in the police gym.

Rauzan denies the allegations and is appealing his termination through the city’s civil service commission.

Lt. Kevin Sferra, who was acting police chief at the time, and Sgt. Charles Butch carried out the internal investigation of Taybus.

Both Law Director Brian Macala and Puskarcik declined to release the report from the police department’s internal investigation of Taybus, citing an ongoing legal matter.

