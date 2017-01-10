BRACEVILLE — A township hall full of people attended tonight’s trustees meeting, expressing opposition to the recently announced plan by Newton Falls to annex 440 acres of Braceville and Newton townships into the village near the Ohio Turnpike exit at state Route 5.

Trustee Todd Brewster encouraged residents to sign petitions that will be available at the township hall and the township road department.

Fiscal Officer Tom Shay said petitions will be available at a rear door of the township hall, along with a slot where they can be deposited.

The township website at www.bracevilletownship.com will be used to provide updated information, Shay added.

“Rest assured we will do whatever we can” to oppose the annexation, Brewster said.

Trustee Aaron Young said the short-term cost to the township of the annexation will be the loss of $60,000 to $70,000 per year in hotel motel taxes. “But long term, it will be difficult to generate revenue,” Brewster said.

The eight property owners who would be annexed are supporting the annexation, including the owners of several hotel/motels and individuals owning hundreds of acres of vacant land, township officials said.

Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell has said the affected property owners will get lower water and sewer rates if they annex into Newton Falls.

Brewster and township lawyer Alfred Shrader encouraged township residents to attend county commissioners' meetings as early as 10:30 a.m. Friday to express their opposition to the annexation.

Shrader said the commissioners must wait until at least late January to approve the annexation.