Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police charged the suspected driver of a vehicle that crashed, killing a passenger, after a police chase.

Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Boardman is charged with complicity to commit theft and failing to comply with a police signal, police said. Further charges from Youngstown police, who are investigating the accident, are likely.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office identified the deceased as Taylor Duvall, 23, of Pasadena Avenue.

She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

According to a police report, Mitchell led township police on a brief chase after an officer tried to pull her over in connection with a shoplifting incident reported at the Walgreens at Market Street and U.S. Route 224 about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A store employee reported to police a woman filled a cart with items, including diapers and deodorant, then loaded them into a red Honda and fled the scene.

