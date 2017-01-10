JOBS
Austintown woman arraigned on charge of bringing drugs into Trumbull County jail



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 6:40 p.m.

WARREN — Stephanie Iudiciani, 32, of Norquest Boulevard, Austintown, was arraigned Monday on felony charge of illegal conveyance into a detention facility and misdemeanor drug possession.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office says Iudiciani tried to smuggle the drug suboxone to an inmate at the county jail in August by putting it in a greeting card.

She pleaded not guilty and was released from the jail after posting a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

