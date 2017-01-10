JOBS
Aircraft recovery effort on Lake Erie leads to human remains



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 1:18 p.m.

CLEVELAND

Officials said they recovered human remains on Friday during search and recovery efforts for the Cessna 525 Citation carrying the Fleming family that went down over Lake Erie.

Thomas Gilson, medical examiner for Cuyahoga County, said DNA testing showed the remains were of human origin and from someone of the male gender.

Khlaid Bahhur, commissioner of Burke Lakefront Airport, said weather conditions did not allow crews to search this morning, but they have identified a debris field approximately the size of a football field that they hope to resume searching on Wednesday.

On Monday, crews recovered a 20 ft. piece of the plane’s fuselage. They also recovered an engine, several seats, a wheel from the front of the aircraft and an 8-by-5-foot pieces of the canopy with windows attached.

To date, Bahhur said they have recovered more than 170 pieces of debris, personal items and clothing relating to the aircraft.

