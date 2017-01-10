YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University students enjoyed muffins, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate for a cold first day back to school.

Students and staff hosted various Welcome Back Week programs today and the remainder of this week to get students excited about the spring semester.

“Activities like this really set the tone for the rest of your semesters,” said Olivia Antonescu, sophomore, of Cleveland.

Carolyn Jesco, Student Activities Association assistant director and graduate student, helped host New Mojo, a photo-booth station manned by students ready to give advice, answer questions and get other students motivated for the semester.

Students chose folded up papers from a fishbowl with thoughtful sayings or questions on them – some contemplative writings asked, “What are three words to describe 2016?” and “What are some skills to learn and master in 2017?”

Sophomore Koshala Selvakumar of Cincinnati said the event helps her both think of and make memories during her college years.

“It just really helps you interact,” said freshman Sarah Johnson of Youngstown.

