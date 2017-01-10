JOBS
Woman hit, killed by car on Shady Run Road



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and killed about 6 p.m. Friday on Shady Run Road.

Police said Shelly Tisler, 47, of Jean Street, was killed as she was walking south on Shady Run and she was struck from behind.

Police say the driver of the car did stop after Tisler was hit. No charges have been filed.

A news release from the Mahoning County Coroner’s office said an autopsy done today showed that Tisler died minutes after she was struck of multiple skull fractures and brain trauma.

The release said that Tisler was walking in the South Side road with the flow of traffic and wearing dark clothing. The sidewalks were covered with snow, the release said.

The person who hit her did try to help her, the release said.

