YOUNGSTOWN — Jewish community centers in at least six states received bomb threats today, according to media reports.

According to wire reports, hundreds of children, teachers and parents were evacuated from two Jewish Community Centers in the Miami-Dade area in Florida, and across the Eastern U.S. and in England after a series of telephone bomb threats. No explosives were found.

After the reports, officials of the Youngstown JCC on Gypsy Lane issued a statement expressing outrage at the threats.

“We are outraged by the reports of bomb threats at JCC’s around the country, but extremely thankful that no one has been harmed,” executive director Michael Rawl said. “We have not received any similar threats, but already have numerous procedures in place at all times to ensure the safety and security of our members, visitors, and staff. We express solidarity with our colleagues who have been affected and will continue to monitor the situation.”