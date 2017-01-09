CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their death penalty case against Dylann Roof after four days of testimony.

The government called its final witnesses Monday.

Three relatives of Tywanza Sanders testified. The 26-year-old Sanders the youngest victim of the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Father Tyrone Sanders said he missed taking fishing trips and homecoming visits with his son. Felicia Sanders, who survived the attack during a Bible study session, said her son was a creative young man who was dedicated to Emanuel.

Roof is representing himself and did not cross-examine any witnesses. He has said he won’t call any witnesses, but the judge granted Roof’s request for a recess after the government rested its case.