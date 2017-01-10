JOBS
OH WOW! has free admission Wednesday to test new exhibit



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., is offering free admission from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

OH WOW! will be testing its newest exhibit, the Drive to Hold located in its Drive to Excel exhibit gallery. Drive to Hold is an 8-foot high, hands-on, interactive exhibit featuring five different hand prosthetics.

Drive to Excel celebrates the drive of individuals to engage in their world, building on their life experiences and circumstances, exploring equipment and technology.

The exhibit designers will be there and invite thoughts and results of the testing.

