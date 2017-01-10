JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

ODOT to inspect Girard bridges at no cost to city



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

GIRARD — City council voted tonight to allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to inspect all the city’s bridges at no cost to Girard.

The city’s Service Director Jerry Lambert will enter into a contract with ODOT for the inspections.

Additionally, council reviewed legislation to set the income-tax distribution rates for this year.

Under the proposed ordinance, some of the tax revenue would be distributed from the general fund, with 9.3 percent going to the general bond fund, 1 percent going to the recreation fund and 1.8 percent going to the garbage fund.

Year-to-date tax collection through November 2016 was $3,438,979 – a 0.67 percent increase as compared to that time the previous year.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes