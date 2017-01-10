GIRARD — City council voted tonight to allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to inspect all the city’s bridges at no cost to Girard.

The city’s Service Director Jerry Lambert will enter into a contract with ODOT for the inspections.

Additionally, council reviewed legislation to set the income-tax distribution rates for this year.

Under the proposed ordinance, some of the tax revenue would be distributed from the general fund, with 9.3 percent going to the general bond fund, 1 percent going to the recreation fund and 1.8 percent going to the garbage fund.

Year-to-date tax collection through November 2016 was $3,438,979 – a 0.67 percent increase as compared to that time the previous year.