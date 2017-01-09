JOBS
Mourners gather for Fleming family memorial



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 10:55 a.m.

CANFIELD — Mourners are gathered at the Canfield Presbyterian Church to attend a memorial service for the Fleming family, whose plane went down over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

Although the family now resides in Columbus, their families remain in the area and the service's attendance — chairs have been set up outside the sanctuary to accommodate mourners — is evidence of strong community support for the families.

John Fleming, president and CEO of Superior Beverage Group, was flying a Cessna 525 Citation from Cleveland to Columbus when it disappeared from radar. Also on board was his wife Suzanne, their sons Jack and Andrew and two family friends.

Search and recovery efforts are still underway.

