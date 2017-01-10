CANFIELD — The capital improvements the public was promised after agreeing to additional taxes are reflected in Mill Creek MetroParks’ 2017 budget, which the park board unanimously approved tonight.

This year’s budget features a spending increase of nearly $3 million compared to last year. The park projects it will spend $12.4 million in general-fund appropriations this year, up from $9.4 million last year.

Of those general-fund appropriations, $2.6 million is allocated for capital improvements. An additional $581,074 for capital improvements will come from the park’s replacement reserve fund.

This is the first year the park district will receive revenue from the additional 0.25-mill for capital improvements voters OK’d in November 2015 along with renewal of a 1.75-mill operating levy. The additional millage is slated to bring in just over $1 million annually for the 15-year levy cycle, and the park has pledged to invest $29 million in capital improvements over that time period.

