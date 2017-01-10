YOUNGSTOWN — It was the quest for money to satisfy his heroin addiction that led a man to break into an Austintown home in November, take a gun away from the homeowner then take the homeowner’s money, his attorney said today.

Judge Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Please Court sentenced Scott Dattilo, 33, to five years in prison after Dattilo pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a firearm specification for a Nov. 13 break in at a township home.

Reports said after Dattilo got inside he was confronted by the homeowner, who pulled a revolver on him. Dattilo was able to take the gun away from him, then used the gun to rob the man of his money.

The gun was later found on U.S. Route 224.

