YOUNGSTOWN — A man charged with breaking into an Austintown home in November and wrestling with the homeowner and taking his gun and money was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to five years in prison.

Scott Dattilo, 33, pleaded guilty before Judge Lou D'Apolito to charges of burglary, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a firearm specification.

Dattilo is charged with a Nov. 13 break in at a township home where the homeowner was present. Reports said the homeowner pulled a revolver and struggled with the homeowner before wrestling the gun off the homeowner and taking his money along with the gun.

The gun was later found on U.S. 224, reports said.