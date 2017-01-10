YOUNGSTOWN — Despite a weak local economy, the Mahoning County government’s financial outlook for 2017 is good, county Auditor Ralph Meacham told the county commissioners today.

Evidence of a good outlook includes the saving of nearly $1.7 million through recent refinancing of county debt, a $6.8 million carry-over from 2016 to 2017 in the county’s general fund and a $1.2 million carry-over in the justice fund, the county’s policy of placing 60 percent of its casino tax revenues into a reserve fund, and efforts to contain expenses including those associated with employee health care, Meacham said.

General fund reserves total about $3.9 million for 2017, he noted.

The general fund, whose budget is $34.2 million for 2017, supports the courts and the central functions of county government.

The justice fund, whose budget is slightly more than $28 million for 2017, supports the sheriff’s, prosecutor’s and coroner’s offices and 911 emergency dispatching.

The county has maintained its A+ Standard & Poors debt rating for 2017, Meacham noted.

“We’re in good shape for 2017. I think we have prudently budgeted for flat revenues in '17, and we have further budgeted our expenditures flat for '17,” Meacham said.

