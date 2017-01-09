LIBERTY

Police charged a man with driving under the influence after responding to a crash Saturday afternoon near West Liberty Street and the Interstate 80 underpass.

The driver, Michael Berlin, 21, of Hubbard failed a series of field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.127, according to a police report. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08, according to a police report.

There were no injuries in the crash.