« News Home

Liberty police charge man with DUI after crash



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 2:28 p.m.

LIBERTY

Police charged a man with driving under the influence after responding to a crash Saturday afternoon near West Liberty Street and the Interstate 80 underpass.

The driver, Michael Berlin, 21, of Hubbard failed a series of field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.127, according to a police report. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08, according to a police report.

There were no injuries in the crash.

