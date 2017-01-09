YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has been halted in the aggravated murder trial of Jermaine Bunn, 39, because he will be representing himself.

Judge John Durkin agreed with a request by Dunn to act as his own lawyer. He will have a final pretrial date in 45 days.

Bunn is accused of the April 4 murder of Michael Pete, 30, during a shootout outside an East Avondale Avenue home during a party.

Bunn had been out of prison less than 48 hours before Pete was killed.