YOUNGSTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course brought in more than $8 million in video lottery terminal revenue in December 2016, up from December 2015’s revenue of $7.79 million.

In December 2016 the racino had an average of 982 video lottery terminals, or slot machines, operating daily compared with 939 in December 2015, according to figures released today by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

All seven of the state’s racinos reported total video lottery terminal revenue of $73.59 million compared with $72.74 million reported in December 2015.

Ohio’s four casino’s reported December 2016 revenue of $66.34 million, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. In December 2015, the state’s casinos brought in $71.58 million.