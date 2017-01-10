YOUNGSTOWN — A former Mahoning County assistant prosecutor who’s served as a county juvenile-court magistrate for just a few days is running for the open Youngstown Municipal Court judicial seat.

Carla Baldwin will officially announce her candidacy for the city court seat Wednesday, according to an email sent by Jaladah Aslam, her campaign manager.

Also running for the position is Anthony Sertick Jr., the city court magistrate.

Both will file for the Democratic primary.

Feb. 1 is the filing deadline for the May 2 primary.

Last Thursday, Baldwin started a new job as a juvenile-court magistrate, succeeding Anthony D’Apolito, who began a six-year term a few days earlier as a county common pleas court judge.

Before her appointment to magistrate, Baldwin was an assistant county prosecutor who worked at the juvenile court.

Also, Harry Turner said he will run in the Democratic primary for Youngstown mayor.

Turner, a failed 2015 independent candidate for 5th Ward council, said he doesn’t plan to seek the county Democratic Party endorsement.

