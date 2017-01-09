DETROIT — The annual North American International Auto Show in Detroit kicked off today with award announcements and other news from automakers.

The Chevy Bolt from General Motors has snagged the annual award for the top car in North America.

The Honda Ridgeline was named truck of the year, while the Pacifica minivan from Fiat Chrysler won the award for as top utility vehicle, the first time an award was given separately for that category.

Ford Motor Co. has confirmed that the Ranger small pickup and Bronco SUV will be returning to the U.S. market. The Bronco was made between 1966 and 1996.

At the show, executives from General Motors and Volkswagen said they have no plans to change production plans despite the Trump border tax threat.