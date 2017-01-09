BOARDMAN — A township man was shot in the leg over an argument about clothes, according to a police report.

The man told police that he and his brother went to an apartment on Hillman Way. His brother started to argue with the suspected shooter over clothing, according to the report. The victim said he attempted to step between them and the suspected shooter began to argue with him.

The suspect reportedly said, "I'm tired of this [expletive]," and shot the victim in the leg. He left and crawled across the street, where police found him.

The incident is still under investigation.