JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Clothing argument: Boardman PD probes shooting



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 1:54 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township man was shot in the leg over an argument about clothes, according to a police report.

The man told police that he and his brother went to an apartment on Hillman Way. His brother started to argue with the suspected shooter over clothing, according to the report. The victim said he attempted to step between them and the suspected shooter began to argue with him.

The suspect reportedly said, "I'm tired of this [expletive]," and shot the victim in the leg. He left and crawled across the street, where police found him.

The incident is still under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes