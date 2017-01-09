JOBS
City police make 4 gun arrests over the weekend



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 9:59 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police made four gun arrests over the weekend.

About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Michael Colon, 63, of Saranac Avenue, was arrested on charges of using weapons while intoxicated, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing after police said they found a gun and an empty bottle of whiskey in his car on Lauderdale Avenue as police responded to a fight between a man and a woman.

Teearia Nickerson, 27, of Republic Avenue, was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday after police found a .380-caliber handgun underneath a seat where she was sitting in a car that was pulled over on Ravine Drive.

Anthony Bailey, 34, of McGuffey Road, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday for discharging a firearm in city limits after police responded to a call of shots fired in a dispute over loud music. Police did not found a gun.

Dontre Adams, 21, of Carlotta Drive, was arrested about 2 p.m. Friday on a charge of improper handling after police pulled him over for a traffic violation and found a .40-caliber handgun in his car.

