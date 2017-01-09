JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

City police investigating 3 weekend robberies



Published: Mon, January 9, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating three robberies over the weekend, including two Sunday within an hour on South Avenue.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, a man told police he was walking out of a 2929 South Ave. bar when someone hit him on the head and took his wallet and phone.

About 10:10 p.m. a man told police he was walking home from the store at South and East Avondale avenues when several men pointed guns at him and took his Cleveland Browns wallet that had $4 inside.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday a man told police someone took his phone, wallet and coat at gunpoint.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes