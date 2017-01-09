YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating three robberies over the weekend, including two Sunday within an hour on South Avenue.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, a man told police he was walking out of a 2929 South Ave. bar when someone hit him on the head and took his wallet and phone.

About 10:10 p.m. a man told police he was walking home from the store at South and East Avondale avenues when several men pointed guns at him and took his Cleveland Browns wallet that had $4 inside.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday a man told police someone took his phone, wallet and coat at gunpoint.