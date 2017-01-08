YOUNGSTOWN

The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley awarded $540,200 in grants and distributions for the second half of 2016.

The funds include $84,500 in grants to 17 nonprofit organizations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties that made requests to the philanthropic funds the Community Foundation manages. The remaining $455,700 was distributed by fund advisors apart from the grant process.

The single largest grant is $35,000 for Hospice of the Valley to continue expanding a service it provides under a Medicare program that pays for hospice and curative care for qualifying beneficiaries. The care is designed to keep patients in their homes, reduce hospitalizations and ensure coordinated care. These funds are provided by the Hospice Trust of Trumbull County.

Several organizations received $5,000 grants each. They are:

The Warren Symphony Society for approximately 2,500 Trumbull County students to attend two symphony orchestra concerts and learn about the instruments – Ralph E. and Esther K. Meacham Memorial Fund and the Kennedy Family Fund.

The Salvation Army’s emergency services, including a food pantry, daily hot meal service and financial assistance with utilities and other emergency expenses for qualifying Youngstown-area residents – Kennedy Family Fund.

The YWCA of Warren for a leadership program for 22 high school girls. Themes and topics include being a girl, trusting yourself, friendships, body image, goals, sexuality, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, competition and decision-making – Kennedy Family Fund.

The Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Howland for updated scheduling software for 10 therapists who serve more than 1,000 children – First Place Community Fund and Kennedy Family Fund.

