LEGOs towered at Warren library event today



Published: Sat, January 7, 2017 @ 7:06 p.m.

WARREN

After the third attempt, 12-year-old Brook Sechler’s tower finally withstood a mild “earthquake.”

“I made the base stronger and the middle with large squares. We’re trying to make it as big as we can,” the Willard PreK-8 School sixth-grader explained, referring to an elaborate structure she made from LEGO building blocks.

Teaming up with her for the intricate and creative undertaking was 8-year-old Riley Cordell.

The girls were among the youngsters who stretched their imaginations and enjoyed plenty of fun and challenges during this afternoon’s LEGOMania at Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. NW.

The theme for the two-hour event, which was for youngsters age 5 to 12, was building towers, though they were free to assemble whatever they wished, explained Taylor Kundel-Gower, children’s librarian.

Five tables containing the library’s LEGO blocks were set up for participants.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

