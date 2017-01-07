WARREN

After the third attempt, 12-year-old Brook Sechler’s tower finally withstood a mild “earthquake.”

“I made the base stronger and the middle with large squares. We’re trying to make it as big as we can,” the Willard PreK-8 School sixth-grader explained, referring to an elaborate structure she made from LEGO building blocks.

Teaming up with her for the intricate and creative undertaking was 8-year-old Riley Cordell.

The girls were among the youngsters who stretched their imaginations and enjoyed plenty of fun and challenges during this afternoon’s LEGOMania at Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. NW.

The theme for the two-hour event, which was for youngsters age 5 to 12, was building towers, though they were free to assemble whatever they wished, explained Taylor Kundel-Gower, children’s librarian.

Five tables containing the library’s LEGO blocks were set up for participants.

