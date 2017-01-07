JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman school board discusses district technology, names officers



Published: Sat, January 7, 2017 @ 7:40 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Boardman schools are equipped with plenty of technology, including more than 4,200 computer devices across the district, so it’s imperative that the high-tech capabilities continue to be used in the most effective manner for all teachers and students, board members contend.

During their two-hour special meeting this morning at Boardman Center Intermediate School, school officials discussed in detail the district’s 4,255 technological devices, which include wireless access points and Chromebooks, which resemble small laptop computers on which students can write papers and conduct research. In addition, teachers can use them to share curriculum content, noted John P. Landers, the new board president.

The board named Landers president during an organizational meeting before the special session. Jeffrey R. Barone was named vice president.

Read more about the meeting in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes