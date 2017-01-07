BOARDMAN

Boardman schools are equipped with plenty of technology, including more than 4,200 computer devices across the district, so it’s imperative that the high-tech capabilities continue to be used in the most effective manner for all teachers and students, board members contend.

During their two-hour special meeting this morning at Boardman Center Intermediate School, school officials discussed in detail the district’s 4,255 technological devices, which include wireless access points and Chromebooks, which resemble small laptop computers on which students can write papers and conduct research. In addition, teachers can use them to share curriculum content, noted John P. Landers, the new board president.

The board named Landers president during an organizational meeting before the special session. Jeffrey R. Barone was named vice president.

Read more about the meeting in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.