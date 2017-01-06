CLEVELAND

Authorities overseeing the search-and-recovery operation for a plane that went missing over Lake Erie last week have announced that the cockpit voice recorder and portions of the tail section were recovered this morning.

The announcement came at a news conference this afternoon, which following conflicting reports that circulated in the media today.

Divers remain in the water, and will keep searching for another two to three hours, officials said.

A Cessna 525 Citation carrying six passengers disappeared after departing Burke Lakefront Airport last Thursday night.

The reports come a day after the city of Cleveland said crews had narrowed the search for the cockpit voice recorder for the Cessna 525 Citation that disappeared shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport last Thursday.

The news also follows an announcement Thursday from the families of some of the missing passengers that calling hours and a memorial service would take place this weekend.

Aboard the plane were John T. Fleming, CEO of Youngstown-started Superior Beverage Group, his wife, Suzanne, the couple’s two sons, and two neighbors. John and Suzanne were originally from Boardman.

Services for the Fleming family are scheduled for Sunday in Canfield, and Tuesday in Delaware, Ohio.