Woman gets 2 years house arrest for violating animal laws



Published: Fri, January 6, 2017 @ 11:06 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Kenmore Avenue woman today was sentenced in municipal court to two years house arrest after being found guilty of violating city animal laws.

Charlotte Sullivan, 36, was found guilty of failure to confine her dog and for violating a rabies quarantine.

Sullivan's dog was under quarantine in August when it bit a person, according to court records. The dog was then placed under a second quarantine but it bit two more people while under the second quarantine, also in August.

Sullivan still has the dog.

