FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — News media outlets are reporting that multiple people have been killed after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale international airport this afternoon.

One suspect is in custody.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."

Calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.