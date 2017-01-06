LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Ohio Republican Party has taken control of the helm after the sitting chairman withdrew his name from consideration.

Matt Borges' decision to stand down came today after two rounds of voting ended in gridlock. Challenger Jane Timken, of Canton, criticized Borges for failing to "fully support" Trump after he became the nominee. Borges was named chairman emeritus.

Borges believed Thursday he had the votes to win, before Trump personally intervened.

Committeeman Pat Flanagan fought back tears as he said the party "loves Matt" and would do anything to support him in the future.

Gov. John Kasich, who didn't support Trump, supported Borges as chairman and many of his strongest supporters are on the committee.

Timken is the Ohio GOP's first chairwoman.