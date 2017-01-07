YOUNGSTOWN

Thanks to the return of frigid weather, one of Mill Creek Park’s three main lakes has begun to resemble glimmering layers of thickening ice, but to some, the layers of symbolism were just as apparent.

“Everything needs water in life,” said Father Thomas Constantine of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman.

That was a central message behind this afternoon’s annual Blessing of the Waters service on the snow-covered shore of Lake Glacier on the South Side.

About 30 people braved 17-degree temperatures and a slight wind to attend the 45-minute ceremony, hosted by the Eastern Orthodox Clergy Association of the Mahoning Valley. The service was largely to bless the area’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water as well as to pray for local residents and Youngstown’s prosperity, Father Constantine noted.

The gathering also celebrated the Feast of Holy Theophany, which is celebrated on Jan. 6 each year to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ and the divine revelation of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The biblical story of Jesus’ baptism is told in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.