CHICAGO (AP) — Two suspects in the beating of a mentally disabled man broadcast live on Facebook have criminal pasts that include serious charges.

Chicago police say 18-year-old Jordan Hill is suspected of taking the victim in a stolen van to a Chicago house where he was beaten this week. Hill was arrested as a juvenile in 2015 on charges including armed robbery, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary. It's unclear if he was convicted

Police say 24-year-old Tanishia Covington is accused of kicking in the door of a neighbor who complained about noise during this week's attack. In 2007, she was arrested as a juvenile for felony attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say records show that the other two suspects – Covington's sister, 18-year-old Brittany Covington, and 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper – had past arrests for nonviolent offenses.

All four are scheduled to appear in court later today.

Meanwhile, an online fundraising effort to help the mentally disabled victim has brought in more than $42,000 so far.