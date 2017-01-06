PITTSBURGH

A retired Hermitage, Pa., podiatrist, who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of Tramadol, and to health care fraud, has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $6,000, the U.S. Attorney said.

U.S. District Court Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence this morning on Dr. Anthony Rossi, 66, who pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to an information containing the two felony counts.

The judge also ordered Dr. Rossi to perform 150 hours of community service “focused on the amelioration of the opioid epidemic.”

According to information presented to the court at the plea hearing, Dr. Rossi illegally distributed Tramadol, a controlled substance, for cash.

The information, to which Dr. Rossi pleaded guilty, said he distributed the powerful and highly-addictive prescription painkilling drug during 2015 “outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.”

Further, Dr. Rossi submitted false claims to Medicaid for health care services between March 2013 and April 2015, including examinations and injections, which were never provided, the U.S. Attorney said.

Federal law provided for a maximum total sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both.

Dr. Rossi had no prior criminal record.

Robert S. Cessar, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case, told the judge the case involved 484 doses of Tramadol and $15,695 in fraud loss, for which the judge ordered Dr. Rossi to make full restitution.

The FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, investigated the case.

In a letter to the judge, which was included in the court docket, Dr. Rossi’s office manager, Saundra A. Zaborowski, who retired last spring, described him as “a kind and caring person, treating his patients with respect, especially the elderly,” and wrote that he would sometimes treat indigent patients without charge.

Zaborowski, who worked for Dr. Rossi for more than 18 years, also wrote that he treated his employees well and was genuinely remorseful for his crimes.