SALEM — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, phased renovations will begin to the Salem Regional Medical Center ground-floor hallway that runs between the emergency department and outpatient registration. Renovations are expected to be complete by Jan. 28.

Visitors and patients are advised to park in the lot or parking deck closest to the hospital area they will visit in order to minimize walking.

In addition, the parking deck and its ground-floor entrance to hospital departments will be open 24 hours per day from Jan. 19-27.