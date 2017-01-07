CLEVELAND — A broadcast report says a passenger seat of the Cessna plane that went missing over Lake Erie more than a week ago has been found containing possible human remains.

The report came from television station WKYC out of Cleveland. At 7 p.m. tonight, the Cleveland mayor’s office of communications released a statement that the medical examiner had collected debris for review and analysis to determine whether human remains had been found.

Search-and-recovery operations will be suspended Saturday and Sunday due to weather and water conditions. Recovery operations will resume Monday.

Earlier today, authorities overseeing the search-and-recovery operation for the plane carrying the John T. Fleming family and friends confirmed that crews recovered “significant” pieces of the wreckage.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com