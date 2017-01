BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ALTIERO, TRACEY L 2/27/1970 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



BATES, JAMON T 2/21/1973 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BENNETT, BRANDON MICHAEL 3/9/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property



CARPENTER, CHRISTOPHER W 2/7/1981 Nonsupport Of Dependents



CRACIUN, BRIAN PHILLIP 3/19/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools

FABIAN, JAMES J III 7/22/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GREEN, RONALD 6/14/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



HARRIS, PHILLIP 11/19/1972 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

HOON, DARRYLL R SR 1/24/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Gross Sexual Imposition



HUNTER, KATRINA R 1/17/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Menacing



LUDT, KATHY M 1/27/1969 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired

MCGOULDRICK, DAVID III 11/6/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

MYERS, JONATHAN EVERTT 2/7/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Unlawful Sexual Conduct With A Minor

PATTERSON, DAVID A 6/2/1982 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary

PHELPS, JENNIFER L 3/5/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



PRICE, KEAIRRA LATOYA 4/22/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Reckless Operation; Public Or Private Property

RITCHIE, AUDREY E 5/2/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

RIVERA, TINA LOUISE 5/15/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene

RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER J 6/12/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

SCOTT, MARCUS 3/29/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



STANLEY, JERRY LAMAR 1/9/1955 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



UMOREN, UDEME 4/3/1973 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



WALLACE, RYAN R 2/26/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WEIMER, MICHAEL FRANK 9/14/1947 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence



WINGO, JAMAL D 8/8/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ADAMS, ARCHIE RAY 9/27/1969 1/3/2017 TIME SERVED



ARNOLD, TRENT THOMAS 10/14/1998 12/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

AULET, NICHOLAS P 2/6/1966 12/12/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BELL, ANGEL LEE 2/1/1996 2/24/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BRIDGES, MILTON LEWIS 7/7/1987 12/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BRITTON, DAVID A 3/15/1976 1/2/2017 TIME SERVED



BRYAN, SCOTT AUGUST 2/11/1974 1/3/2017 BONDED OUT



CARTER, KEVIN M 9/24/1958 8/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DAVIS, RUSSELL JAMES 5/20/1984 1/3/2017 BONDED OUT



GIBSON, RONALD D 1/15/1970 12/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GOMEZ, ROLANDO PENA 2/16/1983 6/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HAYNES, DARRELL 5/31/1966 11/10/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HOLCOMB, DARIUS R 12/11/1985 10/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JAMES, JENNIFER L 5/15/1990 12/11/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MARSHALL, STEPHEN MICHAEL 11/4/1964 6/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PAIGE, RICKY WADE JR 3/31/1986 10/31/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



REED, LARISSA MARLEY 8/7/1996 1/5/2017 BONDED OUT



SCOTT, TRIVONNE LINDELL 9/11/1996 8/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SHEA, SCOTT D 12/29/1978 11/30/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SMITH, JESSICA LYNN 3/12/1982 1/3/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



STEELE, JOHN FRANCIS 8/21/1946 7/20/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

SYKES, RAYMOND DOUGLASS 1/16/1989 7/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WATSON, ANTHONY CONRAD 2/6/1996 7/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WEST, ANASHA SAMONE 5/25/1996 11/7/2016 TIME SERVED



WILKINS, MICHAEL T. 10/31/1991 10/14/2014 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WILLIAMS, DARRELL EARL 3/6/1967 12/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WINFORD III, WHISTER 10/20/1979 11/13/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY