JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Lisbon man gets eight-plus years in prison for $1M fraud



Published: Fri, January 6, 2017 @ 3:17 p.m.

CLEVELAND — A Lisbon man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for defrauding people out of more than $1 million and using the money to pay for luxury cars and expensive vacations, the U.S. Attorney said.

Paul L. Shockley, 24, was found guilty last year of three counts of mail fraud.

“This defendant lived the high life by stealing the fruits of other peoples’ labor,” said Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. “His days of fleeing responsibility for his actions are over,” she added.

Shockley was accused of operating multiple fraud schemes.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes