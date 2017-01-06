CLEVELAND — A Lisbon man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for defrauding people out of more than $1 million and using the money to pay for luxury cars and expensive vacations, the U.S. Attorney said.

Paul L. Shockley, 24, was found guilty last year of three counts of mail fraud.

“This defendant lived the high life by stealing the fruits of other peoples’ labor,” said Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. “His days of fleeing responsibility for his actions are over,” she added.

Shockley was accused of operating multiple fraud schemes.

