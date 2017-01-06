WARREN — A hearing to allow Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to determine whether blood-test results and statements given by Russell Lauer III should be suppressed at Lauer’s trial has been reset to February.

The hearing had been set for today.

Lauer, 43, of Route 5 in Cortland, is charged with vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident in the Feb. 27 death of Brittany Szwedko, 27, who was struck as she walked or jogged along Ridge Road in Fowler Township.

Because a former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper now living in South Carolina could not attend today’s hearing, it was reset to Feb. 6, just before Lauer’s trial, which is likely to begin Feb. 7.

