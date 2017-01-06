LISBON — A 34-year-old East Liverpool woman, who worked for the Youngstown-based Ohio Organizing Collaborative, pleaded guilty today to 14 felonies related to election fraud.

Rebecca Hammonds made the guilty plea in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification. She will be sentenced March 6 by Judge C. Ashley Pike.

Hammonds was paid by the OOC to collect voter registrations, but she was fired in October 2015 when the Columbiana County Board of Elections discovered the false records, including newly-registered voters who were dead.

The OOC isn’t being investigated and cooperated with law enforcement officials in this matter.

