JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Covelli Centre no longer offering advance YSU party tickets



Published: Fri, January 6, 2017 @ 11:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Covelli Centre is no longer offering tickets in advance for tomorrow’s watch party for the FCS national championship game between Youngstown State University and James Madison University.

Kelsey Klim, director of marketing and sales for JAC Management Group, said they have already distributed 4,000 tickets. There will be more of the free tickets available at the box office tomorrow.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for the 12 p.m. game. Klim said they are expecting a full house.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes