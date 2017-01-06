YOUNGSTOWN — The Covelli Centre is no longer offering tickets in advance for tomorrow’s watch party for the FCS national championship game between Youngstown State University and James Madison University.

Kelsey Klim, director of marketing and sales for JAC Management Group, said they have already distributed 4,000 tickets. There will be more of the free tickets available at the box office tomorrow.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for the 12 p.m. game. Klim said they are expecting a full house.