CAMPBELL — The city has sworn-in Dennis Puskarcik as its new police chief.

Puskarcik, a 1975 Campbell Memorial High School graduate, began his career at the Campbell Police Department. He retired from the Youngstown Police Department in 2003 as a detective-sergeant before moving to Florida to work as an officer for the Palm Beach County School District.

Mayor Nick Phillips fired the previous police chief, Drew Rauzan, in November after Phillips said an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct on Rauzan’s part.

Rauzan is attempting to appeal his termination through the city’s civil service commission.

For the complete story, read Saturday's paper and Vindy.com