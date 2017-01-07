JOBS
"British Invasion" on display at Warren's Packard Museum



Published: Fri, January 6, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

WARREN

Long before The Beatles landed in New York, a different product of Britain enraptured a segment of the American population: motorcycles.

Starting Saturday, visitors to the National Packard Museum in Warren can get up close to a selection of British motorcycles — some over 100 years old — during the museum’s 17th annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit.

Running through May 27, the exhibit features 31 British-made motorcycles manufactured between 1912 and 2006. Motorcycles from well-known British companies — such as Triumph, Norton and Birmingham Small Arms company — are on display, alongside more obscure brands, such as Sunbeam, Velocette and Abington.

Twenty-eight of the 31 exhibit motorcycles are owned by Northeast Ohio residents.

Bruce Williams, exhibit curator, said each year the museum creates a motorcycle exhibit with a different theme. Past years have focused on American-made motorcycles and famous movie motorcycles. This year’s theme — “British Invasion” — focuses on the rise, fall and resurrection of British motorcycles’ popularity among American bike enthusiasts.

Read more about the exhibit in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

