WARREN — The National Packard Museum’s 17th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit, “British Invasion,” opens Saturday and runs through May 27.

The “British Invasion” exhibit features 30 motorcycles manufactured by British companies as early as 1913 and as recently as 2006, from both well-known motorcycle brands like Triumph, Norton, and BSA, to lesser-known makes like Abington, Sunbeam, and Velocette.

The motorcycles on display at the National Packard Museum, located at 1899 Mahoning Ave., not only demonstrate how motorcycling technology evolved over the course of the 20th century, but also illustrate how British motorcycles reshaped and challenged the American motorcycle scene in the 1960s, said Mary Ann Porinchak, the museum’s executive director.